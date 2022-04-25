Get your Spring wardrobe ready with Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warmer weather is finally in full swing and Coastal Grand Mall is helping us find what’s trending this season.

Come along with us for some of the most fun dress styles you’ll see in the coming months. We’ll also talk about different materials, trending colors, and how to pair these items.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.