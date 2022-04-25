Florence mayor to hold press conference after deadly weekend shootings

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is set to hold a press conference after a series of deadly weekend shootings.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the City Center on W. Evans Street.

There were four deadly shootings in Florence County over the weekend, two of which killed an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old.

WMBF News will stream the briefing both on-air and online.

Check back for updates.

