Florence high school football player, 17, identified as victim of deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

A Florence high school football player has been identified as the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence high school football player has been identified as the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said officers were called to reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest later confirmed the shooting itself happened at a parking lot along Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is a block away from where police responded.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Monday Day’Quayon Dickens, 17, of Florence, was brought to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

Three other people were injured in the shooting, according to police.

A post on the South Florence Football Facebook page showed Dickens was a member of the club.

“This is a tragic loss. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” coach Drew Marlowe said in the post.

Police are asking anyone with information, videos or photos to come forward.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-007217.

