FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, storm chances return Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warmth continues to kick off the work week with another stunning day on tap.

TODAY

We’re starting the morning off with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning. It’s a nice, mild start to the day as temperatures quickly warm up today. The kids won’t need the jacket for the bus stop and parents, make sure they get outside this afternoon to enjoy this weather!

Highs climb into the upper 80s far enough inland today! (WMBF)

Highs today will push into the lower 80s in Horry County. While a few areas on the sand will stay in the upper 70s, most locations will climb well into the 80s! Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather!

TOMORROW

The best storm chances arrive tomorrow evening with a 40% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that another warm day is on tap for Tuesday, before showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs will climb into the lower 80s again for the Grand Strand with the upper 80s inland. We’ll remain dry before showers and storms return to the forecast for the evening hours.

Rain chances will move through the region with the best chance during the evening hours. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the forecast. Look for storm chances to increase to 40% with round of heavy rain, lightning and even some gusty winds in storms that form tomorrow. The best chance for a strong to severe storm still looks to be to our north across North Carolina. We’re not under a severe weather risk at this time.

REST OF THE WEEK

The effects of the cold front will be felt by the middle of the week. Highs will fall into the low-mid 70s for Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We will remain cool and sunny through the end of the work week with temperatures in the low-mid 70s.

Highs will fall into the lower 70s for the middle to end of the week. (WMBF)

There’s no more rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the work week. The next chance of rain looks to be an isolated pop up shower for the weekend as heat returns back to the forecast. Weekend highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s with an isolated pop-up afternoon shower or storm at 20%.

