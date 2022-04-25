Submit a Tip
FCSO: Victim injured in second Carver Street shooting on Sunday

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second shooting on Carver Street on Sunday.

According to FCSO, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Carver St. after receiving a call reporting shots fired. At the scene, deputies were notified a person shot multiple times was at an area hospital and learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private passenger car.

According to the report, the victim has been receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

FCSO said investigators located spent shell casings where it is believed the shooting took place.

No information regarding the victim’s identity is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

