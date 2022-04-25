FCSO: Victim injured in second Carver Street shooting on Sunday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second shooting on Carver Street on Sunday.

According to FCSO, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Carver St. after receiving a call reporting shots fired. At the scene, deputies were notified a person shot multiple times was at an area hospital and learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private passenger car.

According to the report, the victim has been receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

FCSO said investigators located spent shell casings where it is believed the shooting took place.

No information regarding the victim’s identity is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.