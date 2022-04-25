Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dillon County coroner names victim in deadly nightclub shooting

The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Dillon County...
The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed outside a nightclub over the weekend.

The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Barry Dunham, 22, of Dillon County.

Grimsley said Dunham was taken to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

Latest News

The best storm chances arrive tomorrow evening with a 40% chance of showers and storms.
FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, storm chances return Tuesday
LIVE: Florence mayor to hold press conference after deadly weekend shootings
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Noah C. Maynor
Man charged with murder after allegedly killing father in Robeson County