Missing 8-year-old fell asleep under bush in NC woods, officials say

Toby Lucky, 8
By Alvieann Chandler and Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has located an 8-year-old who was last seen near a wooded area Sunday.

According to deputies, Tobias “Toby” Lucky, 8, was last seen on Sydney Falls Trail in the Crooke Creek area at around 7 p.m.

Deputies say Toby is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green sweat pants and a grey shirt, deputies say. We’re told Toby is from Florida and his family was staying here in an Airbnb.

McDowell County Emergency Services said they found Toby at 8 a.m. Monday. He had crawled under a bush and went to sleep overnight.

Officials said personnel from different counties and volunteer came out to search for Toby. They called out his name during a search Monday morning and he responded. Toby was checked out by EMS and said to be ok.

