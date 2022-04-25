Submit a Tip
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Search Underway for Two Escaped Offenders from Robeson CRV
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate two inmates who escaped from Robeson CRV Monday.

According to NCDPS, correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for Craig Guess, Jr. and Arlo Swink, Jr.

NCDPS says the two escaped Monday afternoon from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. They were discovered missing shortly after 3 p.m.

Guess, 39, is a white male, 5′8″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. he has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

Guess was serving a 90-day sentence for violating his post-release supervision on a 2019 conviction of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses.

He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022.

Swink, 38, is a white male, 5′9″ with gray hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, neck and a cross on his left arm.

Swink was serving a 90-day sentence for violating his post-release supervision on a 2021 drug conviction.

He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. H

Anyone who has seen Guess or Swink should contact their local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

The CRV centers house and provides intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole, or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

