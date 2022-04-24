Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was seriously hurt in a boat crash Saturday evening, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a reported boat crash on the Waccamaw River at around 8:45 p.m. HCFR added it was in an area north of the Bucksville Landing in Conway.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

