Mayor: ‘Our hearts are breaking in Cayce’ after police officer killed

CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - Cayce’s mayor gave a brief statement on an early-morning shooting that has claimed the life of one of the city’s police officers.

The city of Cayce confirmed that officer Drew Barr died after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016. All of our Cayce officers, our Cayce team and our Cayce citizens mourn with Officer Barr’s family.”

Partin spoke at around 9:30 a.m., about an hour later than officials initially indicated they would hold a news conference on the incident. She did not provide further details on what happened, saying that Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan would provide those details “as soon as he can.”

Police said they received a call about the disturbance at approximately 2:48 a.m.

During the response, someone opened fire and shot the officer, the Lexington County agency said on its Facebook page.

Police have not said whether the person who opened fire is in custody or whether anyone else was injured.

