Man killed in Florence County shooting, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was shot and killed in Florence early Sunday morning, according to an official.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the incident happened on the 1000 block of Carver Street.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Willie Dixon, of Florence. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are both investigating.

It’s the third deadly shooting in the county between Saturday and Sunday. A 17-year-old was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Florence, while a suspect has been charged in the death of a 37-year-old man that also occurred in Florence later in the day.

