Florence man arrested, charged in deadly shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of Brunwood Drive at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Police then learned the suspect allegedly took the victim’s vehicle with the victim inside and left the scene.

The vehicle was later located near Jeffries Creek Park and the suspect, Randolph Eugene Smith, was also taken into custody.

Officails said the victim died as a result of injuries at the scene.

Investigators later learned Smith was approaching neighbors as they were returning home, asking them to go to the store for him. The victim was allegedly shot in their vehicle after refusing Smith’s request.

Smith is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

