Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence man arrested, charged in deadly shooting

Randolph Eugene Smith
Randolph Eugene Smith(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of Brunwood Drive at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Police then learned the suspect allegedly took the victim’s vehicle with the victim inside and left the scene.

The vehicle was later located near Jeffries Creek Park and the suspect, Randolph Eugene Smith, was also taken into custody.

Officails said the victim died as a result of injuries at the scene.

Investigators later learned Smith was approaching neighbors as they were returning home, asking them to go to the store for him. The victim was allegedly shot in their vehicle after refusing Smith’s request.

Smith is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC
Teen killed in Florence shooting, officials say
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Sheridan Wahl
No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Mayor: ‘Our hearts are breaking in Cayce’ after police officer killed
File Graphic (KWTX)
3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed while responding to a call in Cayce Sunday,...
Cayce officer shot and killed Sunday morning