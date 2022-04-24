FIRST ALERT: Another Gorgeous day today with rain chances returning Tuesday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are going to continue to warm up for today and tomorrow. A cold front will cool us down by midweek.

TODAY:

Patchy fog to start kick off our Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for folks heading out to church. Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. If you are going to be out and about, make sure you have sunshine on because UV index is going to be very high.

Highs in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and lows 80s inland (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll stay quiet tonight with mostly clear skies. Southeast winds will keep our temperatures warm tonight with overnight lows in the low 60s all across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will continue to warm up for Monday. We’ll continue to be dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to be above normal with highs reaching in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid to upper 80s inland. We’ll have another warmer day on Tuesday, however cooler temperatures will returning this week.

OUR NEXT BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN:

A cold front will be moving through the region Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be mainly dry throughout the day. The cold front will enter the Pee Dee as early as dinner time and will be out of the area by midnight. This cold front will bring a line of showers and storms. The severe weather threat is low with this system and we are not expecting that much rain with this system. We are going to stay dry for the rest of the week.

Showers will in around dinner time (WMBF)

COOLING DOWN:

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. However, once the cold front moves in, this is going to drop our temperatures this week. Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s across our area. Temperatures will warm back up in the mid 70s by the end of the week in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. Expect another quiet week ahead!

Cooler weather ahead! (WMBF)

