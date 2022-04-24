Submit a Tip
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a child in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road near Scranton.

Investigators said an 11-year-old died from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office added that two people are in custody in connection to the incident, but no formal charges have been made as of around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

It marks the fourth deadly shooting in Florence County since Saturday morning, and the second involving a juvenile.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

