Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a child in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road near Scranton.

Investigators said an 11-year-old died from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office added that two people are in custody in connection to the incident, but no formal charges have been made as of around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

It marks the fourth deadly shooting in Florence County since Saturday morning, and the second involving a juvenile.

