Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County

Crews respond to nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County
Crews respond to nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road and Highway 905 at around 4:15 p.m.

No structures are threatened, according to officials. HCFR added that those in the area may also notice smoke “for an extended amount of time.”

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are also assisting county crews in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Teen killed in Florence shooting, officials say
USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says

Latest News

VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 4 deadly shootings in Florence County in 24 hours