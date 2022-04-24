Crews respond to nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a nearly 50-acre outdoor fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road and Highway 905 at around 4:15 p.m.

No structures are threatened, according to officials. HCFR added that those in the area may also notice smoke “for an extended amount of time.”

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are also assisting county crews in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.