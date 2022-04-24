Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC
Teen killed in Florence shooting, officials say
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Sheridan Wahl
No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death

Latest News

VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
A walk to remember victims of the double murder after car crash in Georgetown county
Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting