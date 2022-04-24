Submit a Tip
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Officials said the suspect opened fire on the officers.

As of 10:45 a.m. police were still near Taylor Rd. investigating what is being described as a still active scene. WIS News 10 will have more updates as we learn more.

COMMUNITY REACTIONS

Officer Barr had been recognized by the department in 2017 after being shot. He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

The Columbia Police Department posted Sunday morning, sharing grief with the community.

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department posted,

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Drew Barr was a Captain with our department. Drew was shot and killed in the line of duty with Cayce Public Safety. Please pray for his family.”

The city issued an initial statement on his death, “At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr.”

INITIAL COVERAGE

Officials are reporting an officer from the Cayce Police Department was shot Sunday morning.

At around 2:48 a.m. three officers from the department were called to a scene on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officials said the suspect opened fire on law enforcement and one was hit.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

