Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Officials said the suspect opened fire on the officers.

As of 10:45 a.m. police were still near Taylor Rd. investigating what is being described as a still active scene. WIS News 10 will have more updates as we learn more.

COMMUNITY REACTIONS

Officer Barr had been recognized by the department in 2017 after being shot. He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

The Columbia Police Department posted Sunday morning, sharing grief with the community.

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department posted,

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Drew Barr was a Captain with our department. Drew was shot and killed in the line of duty with Cayce Public Safety. Please pray for his family.”

The city issued an initial statement on his death, “At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr.”

Members of the Cayce Police Department were seen hugging and mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday morning. (WIS News 10)

Officials said Officer Drew Barr was shot and killed Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce. (Cayce Police Department)

INITIAL COVERAGE

Officials are reporting an officer from the Cayce Police Department was shot Sunday morning.

At around 2:48 a.m. three officers from the department were called to a scene on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officials said the suspect opened fire on law enforcement and one was hit.

P1 1: At approximately 2:48 AM, the Cayce Police Department received a call of a domestic disturbance. The suspect opened fire and shot one of the Cayce Police Officers. At this time, we are asking that media meet at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. #alert — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) April 24, 2022

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.