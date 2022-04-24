Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
File Graphic (KWTX)
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC
Teen killed in Florence shooting, officials say
EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

Latest News

VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron