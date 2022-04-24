3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were shot early Sunday in downtown Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley at around 1:30 a.m.

The departments said officers in the area heard gunshots and found three injured people at the scene.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

