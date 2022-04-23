Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.(Joshua Resnick via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.

Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”

According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.

Those interested in applying do have to be a Texas resident. The application process also includes creating and sharing a short video on why you should be selected along with completing an online form.

There is no catch with the job offer, according to Favor. The company said it wants to find the best delivery tacos in Texas with a little help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach