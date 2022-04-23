Submit a Tip
Wagner’s Grand Slam Lifts Clemson Over No. 9 Florida State 6-4

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 23-14 overall and 10-9 in ACC play.

Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Treyton Rank flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning to tie the score. Florida State’s rundown play scored a run in the third inning, then Wagner tied the score in the fourth inning with a solo homer. The Seminoles took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to score the go-ahead run on Colton Vincent’s safety squeeze bunt, then they added another unearned run in the eighth inning on Vincent’s two-out double.

In the eighth inning, an error off the bat of Wright loaded the bases with one out. Then on an 0-2 pitch, Wagner laced a grand slam to left field, his second home run of the game and 15th of the season, to give Clemson the lead.

Jackson Lindley (6-0) earned the win, while Ryan Ammons recorded his sixth save of the year. Davis Hare (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

