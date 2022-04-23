USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of earthquakes occurred in South Carolina within 12 hours of each other on Friday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
State officials said the first quake, which had a magnitude of 1.07, was reported by the United States Geological Survey near Ladson shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The second, a 2.17 magnitude quake, was reported near Taylors at 10:02 p.m.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from either earthquake.
South Carolina has seen a number of low-magnitude earthquakes since December 2021, mostly centered in areas of the Midlands such as Elgin.
