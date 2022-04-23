Submit a Tip
USGS: Pair of earthquakes reported in SC

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of earthquakes occurred in South Carolina within 12 hours of each other on Friday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

FIRST ALERT | South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history

State officials said the first quake, which had a magnitude of 1.07, was reported by the United States Geological Survey near Ladson shortly after 1:30 p.m.

USGS reports a 1.07 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Ladson, South Carolina, yesterday. The earthquake occurred at...

Posted by South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Saturday, April 23, 2022

The second, a 2.17 magnitude quake, was reported near Taylors at 10:02 p.m.

USGS reports a 2.17 magnitude #earthquake centered near Taylors, South Carolina, last night. The earthquake occurred at...

Posted by South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Saturday, April 23, 2022

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from either earthquake.

South Carolina has seen a number of low-magnitude earthquakes since December 2021, mostly centered in areas of the Midlands such as Elgin.

