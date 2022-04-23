Submit a Tip
Troopers searching for vehicle involved in Florence County hit-and-run

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the area of East Palmetto Street near South McCurdy Road when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported to be a 2004-2007 Buick Rendezvous.

Information about the bicyclist’s condition was not immediately available as of Saturday afternoon.

(South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Troopers added the suspected vehicle is a lighter color and should have damage to the driver’s side, including on the front headlight.

The front grille is also reportedly missing a chrome Buick emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-678-1505, as well as Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

