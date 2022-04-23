Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina falls to Auburn in series opener

By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN - No. 19 Auburn had just five hits on the night, but three were home runs and the Tiger pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to four hits in a 6-3 win over the Gamecocks Friday night (April 22) at Plainsman Park.

South Carolina got on the board first in the top of the second as Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly scored KevIn Madden with an unearned run. Auburn answered with three in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-run home run from Nate LaRue.

Carolina scored single runs in the third and fourth frames to tie the game at three. In the third, Andrew Eyster homered to left center, his fifth of the season. Then in the fourth, Evan Stone’s sacrifice bunt scored Madden.

John Gilreath had an outstanding performance on the mound in relief, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits with five strikeouts, but the one mistake was in the seventh as Bobby Peirce hit a solo home run to left. Auburn added insurance in the eighth with a Sonny DiChiara two-run home run.

Brett Thomas made the start for Carolina, allowing three runs with three strikeouts and two hits in two innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Brandt Belk extended his hit streak to 24 games with a single in the sixth inning.

• Carolina played in Auburn for the first time since the 2017 season.

• Gilreath pitched five innings in his last two outings. He went five against Ole Miss on April 14.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Auburn continue a three-game set on Saturday afternoon (April 23) at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) at Plainsman Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
Clemson baseball
Wagner’s Grand Slam Lifts Clemson Over No. 9 Florida State 6-4
Eric Brown beat a throw to first to win the game for the Chants.
Chants walk-off with 4-3 win over UT Arlington Friday night
Jeffrey Gunter.
WMBF Sports Exclusive: One-on-one with NFL Draft prospect Jeffrey Gunter of CCU