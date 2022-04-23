Submit a Tip
SC bill allowing birth control without prescription advances

(Source: Florence B. Baller)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters of a bill to allow women in South Carolina to get birth control pills at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription are trying to get it passed before this year’s session ends.

A House subcommittee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it to the chamber’s full medical committee.

The bill has already passed the Senate, but there are just nine regular legislative days left in the General Assembly’s 2022 session.

Supporters say it is another logical step to reducing the number of abortions in the state by stopping unwanted pregnancies.

Pharmacists could choose whether to participate in the program.

