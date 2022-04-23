Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: A Great Weekend To Be At The Beach

By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the weekend. The weather stays dry for quite some time until midweek of next week!

TODAY:

A mild start to the weekend, temperatures in the mid 50s this morning. However, things will be heating up this weekend. Thanks to southwest winds, we are going to warm up in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80 inland. Conditions will remain dry, as we will see nothing but sunshine sunshine and blue. If you are going to outside make sure you put the sunscreen on because the UV index is very high today.

Nothing sunshine and blue skies with highs in the mid 70s this weekend
(WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll stay quiet tonight with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will be mild in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland. Patchy fog will be possibly by late evening through early Sunday morning. Clear skies will continue for Tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Another gorgeous day across the Pee Dee, we start the day with temperatures in the low 60s for folks heading off to church. It’s going to be another beautiful day to go to the beach. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s along the Grand Strand and low to mid 80s inland. The UV index will also be high as well as the pollen count will be high too.

WEEK AHEAD:

Warm start to the work week, Monday we’ll see highs in the 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, We’ll see highs in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. However, temperatures begin to cool down by midweek. A cold front will move through the Pee Dee by Tuesday evening. This system will bring scattered showers and storms. So far, we are not expecting any significant rainfall with this system however, this will drop our highs back in the low to mid 70s across our area. But after that, we are going to stay dry for the rest of the week.

Cold front bring showers and storms Tuesday evening
(WMBF)

