Coroner: Teen killed in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Saturday, according to an official.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the incident happened on Philadelphia Street in Florence.

He identified the victim as 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw, of Florence.

von Lutcken added that the incident is being treated as a homicide and that an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

