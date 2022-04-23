Coastal Carolina football receives Cure Bowl championship rings

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are adding a little extra bling to their wardrobe this offseason.

The team said Friday that it had received its championship rings for winning the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl. The Chants defeated Northern Illinois, 47-41, in the game last December to capture the program’s first-ever bowl win.

According to a tweet from the team, the rings have 10 teal stones to mark the team’s number of regular season wins in 2021. The pink stone on top is meant to signify the bowl win.

The Chants also shared the reaction of several players who received their rings.

Coastal Carolina opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Army at Brooks Stadium.

