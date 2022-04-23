2 hurt in crash on Highway 90 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash Friday night in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck at 8:12 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Carries Lane Road.

Officails added that the crash did involve entrapment and that both people hurt were taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

The area of Highway 90 is also closed as of around 9 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

