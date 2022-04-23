Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 killed in Dillon County nightclub shooting

(wpta)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting at a Dillon County nightclub early Saturday

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell told WMBF News the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at Millers nightclub on Kentyre Road, located in the Hamer area.

He added that the shooting is still under investigation.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley also said information on the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Sheridan Wahl
No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
Bikers ride in Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during the city's annual Memorial Day bike...
Myrtle Beach not enacting traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
This Feb. 6, 2014, photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Brad...
2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan