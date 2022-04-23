1 killed in Dillon County nightclub shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting at a Dillon County nightclub early Saturday

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell told WMBF News the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at Millers nightclub on Kentyre Road, located in the Hamer area.

He added that the shooting is still under investigation.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley also said information on the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

