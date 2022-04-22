WMBF Sports Exclusive: One-on-one with NFL Draft prospect Jeffrey Gunter of CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s Jeffrey Gunter is one week away from having a childhood dream come true. The former Chant will hear his name called in next week’s NFL Draft which will mark the beginning of his journey as a professional athlete.

In a one-on-one interview with WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald, Gunter reflects on his upbringing, his journey throughout his college career, and his interests outside of football. He also gives one final pitch to NFL teams.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.