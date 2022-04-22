‘We want justice:’ Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - For five years, authorities have been searching for anyone responsible for a trio of homicide cases in part of the Pee Dee.

All while the families remain asking for justice.

Monday marked the anniversary of when authorities found Christina Bennett dead inside a house on Peachtree Street, while Rhonda Jones was found outside a house on East 5th Street.

A third woman, Megan Oxendine, was found about a month and a half later on June 3, 3017, outside a home on East 8th Street.

While the cases have gone cold, Jones’ mother, Sheila Price, leaves flowers and gifts close to where her daughter was murdered.

“It took me losing my child how much pain it causes to a mother,” she told WMBF News on Friday.

Over the years, Price hasn’t received any update on the case. She says it’s caused her to lose hope in the Lumberton Police Department.

“Law enforcement isn’t trying to help none of our families and we are tired of it. We are all tired of it,” said Price.

A spokesperson with the department told WMBF News that the case is being investigated by the FBI’s Charlotte bureau. Attempts to reach the bureau for comment went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Price is helping others who are going through the same situation she did.

She’s since formed a Facebook group for people in Robeson County impacted by cold cases and missing persons cases. As of Friday, the group has nearly 9,500 members.

“We do this to bring awareness,” said Price. “We are trying to get somebody here and try to solve some of these cases. We all want one thing and that is justice.”

Price is also hosting an event at 1 p.m. Saturday to continue raising awareness at Luther Britt Park.

