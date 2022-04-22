Submit a Tip
Walk to Cure Arthritis is happening in May

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beech Realty and Inspire Coastal Grand have teamed up to host a ‘Walk to Cure Arthritis’ event.

This is happening on Saturday, May 21st at Inspire Coastal Grand in Myrtle Beach. The walk starts at 10:00am and will go until 12:00pm.

You can participate by walking, being a sponsor or being a vendor. To learn more call Tracy Covone at 412-614-9263 or email sbeechrealty@gmail.com.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Arthritis Foundation.

