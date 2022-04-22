Veteran receives $100k payout from the state after wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund has paid a woman tens of thousands of dollars after a lawsuit alleged she was wrongfully arrested and sent to the Dorchester County jail for a DUI.

Kelly Larson—who, according to the lawsuit, was pulled over by a state trooper in Summerville in 2016—has received $100,000 from the state in the case.

That trooper, J.M. Ross, pulled Larson over without reasonable grounds that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the suit claims.

Ross made Larson complete a field sobriety test, despite Larson’s insistence that she was a disabled veteran with scoliosis, a curved spine, Sciatica and other conditions that gave her an off-gate and would interfere with her performance on the field sobriety test, the lawsuit argues.

“Kelly’s biggest concern was the outrage,” Larson’s attorney, Brooks Fudenberg, said in a statement to Live 5 News. “Here she was, a career air force veteran, retired, spent her life defending the country – and then she is arrested because she is handicapped and can’t do physical field sobriety tests.”

Ross arrested Larson and took her to the Dorchester County Jail and then to the Summerville Medical Center for a urine and breath test, according to the suit. While there Ross “paraded” Larson around while she was only wearing a swimsuit, the documents claim.

Larson suffered emotional distress and psychological harm during the arrest and subsequent events, the suit argues, and she still suffers from anxiety, depression and other mental and emotional trauma from the incident.

Larson’s herniated disk and carpel tunnel were made worse by the arrest and restraint of her arms, according to the lawsuit.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety pressure troopers to make DUI arrests and these policies are unconstitutional and in violation of state and federal law, the documents claim.

Larson sued for false arrest, unconstitutional seizure, defamation and several other causes of action.

She was seeking compensation for damages and attorneys’ fees. Almost 4 years after the lawsuit was filed, Larson received that compensation.

“[Larson] thinks it’s important that we as citizens have recourse to the legal system when officers act wrongly,” her attorney said in a statement. “The real value of suits like these is the reminder that such conduct is wrongful, and should not be tolerated.”

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for comment. In an email, it said: “The state Insurance Reserve Fund chose to settle the matter before trial; therefore, the department has no further comment on the disposition of the case.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.