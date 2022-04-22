Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘They are just heroes:’ Witnesses to Columbiana Centre shooting give back to mall employees

Witnesses to the Columbiana Centre mall shooting are giving back to mall employees whom they...
Witnesses to the Columbiana Centre mall shooting are giving back to mall employees whom they say displayed heroic efforts in ushering patrons to safety.(WIS)
By Nick Neville
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) Witnesses to the Columbiana Centre mall shooting are giving back to mall employees whom they say displayed heroic efforts in ushering patrons to safety.

Jennifer Mauldin and her friend Mary, through the generosity of Lita’s Treats on Lake Murray Boulevard, delivered two dozen cupcakes to employees at the Gap and Bath and Body Works on Thursday.

Mauldin said this is all in an effort to show the good in people, and bring some healing and positivity to an otherwise traumatic situation for so many.

“In such an evil thing that happened and such a bad thing, we really want to highlight the good and really say thank you to them as much as we can,” she said.

Mauldin said she, Mary and her husband Ben were in Bath and Body Works on Saturday when the shooting happened. When she heard the gunshots, she first thought it was a balloon popping.

RELATED STORY | Columbiana Centre mall reopens following weekend shooting

“We ran in through Bath and Body into the White Barn area and went behind the cash register, and we were probably there maybe 20 seconds at the most, probably the longest 20 seconds that I had,” Mauldin said.

Employees then rushed them out the back door to safety.

“If was an employee in their situation, I probably would’ve been running for myself and not thinking about everybody else,” Mauldin said. “They are just heroes to be able to do that. And they kept everybody calm, and just said, ‘Y’all just keep running, just run as fast as you can.’ And it was just, it’s just mind-boggling that they would sacrifice themselves for strangers.”

As they sat in the car for over an hour after the incident, Mauldin and Mary brainstormed ways to give back, and kept coming back to Lita’s. The pair had just been to Lita’s hours before they went to the mall.

When Mauldin came to Lita’s with idea, the company donated the cupcakes.

According to Mauldin, when she and Mary delivered the cupcakes, along with thank-you cards, to the employees on Thursday, she said some employees were moved to tears.

Employees told her that the cupcake donation is the first such token of appreciation they’ve received since the incident.

Mauldin said the employees’ selflessness is inspiring.

“I’m thankful to God that we’re still here and I know that there’s healing,” she said. “And I hope that it brings more people out to say thank you and really on such a tragic situation that no one saw coming, could control or anything, really puts some positive into this. Let’s think about the good and not the evil, and let’s bring some healing and bring community involvement and bring our community together.”

Theresa Thames, a Lita’s Treats employee, said that she feels great about being able to share the company’s “blessings” with those affected by the shooting.

“To be able to have a little upbeat in the situation, even though it’s still a little nerve-racking for certain individuals, it feels good that we can deliver that to others around,” she said.

Mauldin hopes to expand these efforts to other stores in the mall, and would like to start a community action group that brings tokens of gratitude to other “heroes” in the community who respond during times of crisis.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Sheridan Wahl
No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
Bikers ride in Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during the city's annual Memorial Day bike...
Myrtle Beach not enacting traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing