SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King in Louisiana; quickly recovered

By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young child has been found safe after the SUV she was sitting inside was stolen from a Burger King in Louisiana, KSLA reported.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records. They were searching for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada SUV.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were notified by SPD to be on the lookout for the SUV. A couple of deputies were working a minor crash when they spotted the silver Armada driving by.

The deputies stopped the vehicle and took the male driver into custody, they said. Two civilians were able to tackle the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

The man was caught about six miles from where the theft occurred.

Officials say the 8-month-old girl is OK and has been reunited with her parents.

The family member who was with the baby girl when the SUV was stolen, Javorius Marshall, the baby’s cousin, says she was in the backseat when it happened. He says he left her in the SUV with it running while he ran into the restaurant because she had fallen asleep and he didn’t want to wake her.

He said he was shocked that it happened in broad daylight.

“I just wanted her to be covered, because she’s innocent and didn’t know what was going on,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

