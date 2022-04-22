Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl(The Wahl Family)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No one will be charged in the mysterious disappearance and death of a Florida woman in Florence County.

WMBF News obtained a document from the State Law Enforcement Division that the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor is declining to pursue any charges related to Sheridan Wahl’s case.

It also declares her death as “accidental by fall.”

Wahl was last seen on Sept. 19 along Ocean Boulevard while she was FaceTiming with her mother. She had come up from Florida to visit her father, according to police. An investigation revealed that her car had been found in a ditch in a cornfield off Keith Lane in Scranton that same day.

Sheridan Wahl's burned car was found in this cornfield in Florence County, about 10 miles from...
Sheridan Wahl's burned car was found in this cornfield in Florence County, about 10 miles from where her body was found.(Source: WMBF News)

Then a couple of days later on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower in Florence County, which is about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

The Florence County coroner issued an autopsy report, determining that Wahl died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall.” He also said her manner of death was classified as “undetermined.”

He explained that there are several types of manners of death: homicide, suicide, accident, natural and undetermined. He said because there was an amount of time that was unaccounted for regarding her whereabouts, he ruled her death as “undetermined.”

The SLED investigation into her death is now officially closed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters put out brush fire near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

gst
Mollie’s Angels Fundraiser this happening on Saturday, April 23rd
gst
Food Distribution with Hope’s Kitchen and Lowcountry Food Bank
Bikers ride in Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during the city's annual Memorial Day bike...
Memorial Day Traffic 2022: One-way on Ocean Blvd., but no loop to Hwy 31
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested