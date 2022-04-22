No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No one will be charged in the mysterious disappearance and death of a Florida woman in Florence County.

WMBF News obtained a document from the State Law Enforcement Division that the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor is declining to pursue any charges related to Sheridan Wahl’s case.

It also declares her death as “accidental by fall.”

Wahl was last seen on Sept. 19 along Ocean Boulevard while she was FaceTiming with her mother. She had come up from Florida to visit her father, according to police. An investigation revealed that her car had been found in a ditch in a cornfield off Keith Lane in Scranton that same day.

Sheridan Wahl's burned car was found in this cornfield in Florence County, about 10 miles from where her body was found. (Source: WMBF News)

Then a couple of days later on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower in Florence County, which is about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

The Florence County coroner issued an autopsy report, determining that Wahl died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall.” He also said her manner of death was classified as “undetermined.”

He explained that there are several types of manners of death: homicide, suicide, accident, natural and undetermined. He said because there was an amount of time that was unaccounted for regarding her whereabouts, he ruled her death as “undetermined.”

The SLED investigation into her death is now officially closed.

