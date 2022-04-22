SCDOT says Conway Main Street Bridge ‘structurally sound’ despite falling concrete debris

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says repairs to Conway’s bridge on Main Street are planned after reports of falling concrete and debris.

The reports caused the City of Conway to close the section of the Riverwalk under the bridge.

Despite that, SCDOT Spokesperson Pete Poore explained to WMBF News on Friday that the bridge itself is “structurally sound.”

“The concrete that has recently fallen is the corner piece that comes down from the deck to the side of the beams and does not have any structural value,” Poore said in a statement. “What has happened is over time the thin section of the concrete cracks and water begins to cause chips to break off and fall off.  The current repair plan right now is to encapsulate those corner sections to prevent any more from falling down.”

Poore said repairs are planned for the bridge, but the crew that will be doing the work is currently tied up with another project in the Rains area. It’s expected to be completed by early May.

No further timetable was given for when repairs to the Conway bridge would begin. Poore added the SCDOT’s plan is to get in early in order to not disrupt summertime activities.

The bridge was also closed for four months during repairs in early 2019.

