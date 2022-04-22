Submit a Tip
Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film 'Being Mortal' after behavioral complaint

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted production on a film starring Bill Murray following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to reports from the New York Times and Variety, the studio issued a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday saying that filming had been suspended due to an unspecified complaint.

The New York Times reports the letter did not provide information on the nature of the complaint but a person working on the production said that the movie was shut down because of inappropriate behavior by Murray.

According to IMDb, Aziz Ansari is the director of the film that is planned to be released in 2023. “Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The movie is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” according to the online movie database.

