Previewing upcoming shows with the Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This year, the Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theatre will celebrate 5 years along the Grand Strand.

What started with summer camps has developed into performing arts opportunities year round for young people.

Upcoming shows include Newsies, Jr. and Winnie the Pooh! We loved getting a preview of what to expect. Come along with us to experience it!

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

