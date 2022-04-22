Submit a Tip
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Authorities said the three shooting victims included two men and a juvenile female. The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

