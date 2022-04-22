Submit a Tip
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

Police said a robbery suspect left a building after his potential victim showed he was armed as well.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A would-be armed robber in Houston was stunned when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon and instead decided to run out of the business.

Police said two men drove into a car dealership around 5 p.m. March 21 in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. One of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.

According to police, when the employee sat in his chair he noticed the suspect pull up his shirt and grab a gun. This led the employee to grab his gun, which the suspect saw, and stated “No!”

The suspect then turned around, walked out of the office and took off running.

The second suspect driving a four-door Mercedes also fled from the parking lot.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man that is 28 to 40 years old, 5′7 to 5′9 tall and 250 pounds who was seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The driver is described as a Black man driving a black Mercedes with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

