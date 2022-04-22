Mollie’s Angels Fundraiser this happening on Saturday, April 23rd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The owner of Mollie’s Morsels lost her dog Mollie in a tragic hit and run. Mollie’s legacy will now live on through ‘Mollie’s Angel Foundation’.

This foundation will help dog owners with emergency vet care, medications and the goal is to reduce surrenders.

Mollie’s Angel Foundation is having a fundraiser this Saturday, April 23rd at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet from 10:00am-4:00pm. There will be vendors, food trucks, live auction, music, petting zoo and more!

All the proceeds will go to Mollie’s Angel Foundation and to learn more email molliesangelfund@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.