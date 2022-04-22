Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in connection to his disappearance.((Source: Myrtle Beach Jail/El Paso County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, CO (WMBF) - The woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, will have to wait to learn the results of her most recent mental evaluation.

Letecia Stauch recently entered a new plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. She was not present at a status conference on Thursday after the judge signed a motion to excuse her from appearing.

Judge Gregory Werner said he had received a letter from the state hospital responsible for evaluating Stauch’s mental condition stating they need additional information.

Stauch’s attorney is traveling to South Carolina with a social worker on Monday to retrieve the additional records and hopes to have them in the next two weeks.

The hospital told the court they believe they can have Stauch’s evaluation completed by the end of May.

Her next court appearance is set for June 9.

Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and members of his family still live in the community.

Stauch initially reported Gannon as a runaway in January of 2020, but police eventually upgraded the case to that of a missing and endangered child. Months later, Gannon’s body was discovered in a suitcase, tucked under a bridge in Florida.

Letecia Stauch was later arrested in Myrtle Beach and faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

She earlier underwent two separate mental health evaluations and was found mentally fit to stand trial both times.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters put out brush fire near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach
The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Sunny and warm.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warm through the weekend
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, left, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, middle, and Gov....
Future of SC election reform bill in jeopardy, despite unanimous support in House and Senate
Bikers Against Child Abuse Pee Dee close to becoming a chapter, recruiting members
Bikers Against Child Abuse Pee Dee closer to becoming full chapter, recruiting members