Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing

EL PASO COUNTY, CO (WMBF) - The woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, will have to wait to learn the results of her most recent mental evaluation.

Letecia Stauch recently entered a new plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. She was not present at a status conference on Thursday after the judge signed a motion to excuse her from appearing.

Judge Gregory Werner said he had received a letter from the state hospital responsible for evaluating Stauch’s mental condition stating they need additional information.

Stauch’s attorney is traveling to South Carolina with a social worker on Monday to retrieve the additional records and hopes to have them in the next two weeks.

The hospital told the court they believe they can have Stauch’s evaluation completed by the end of May.

Her next court appearance is set for June 9.

Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and members of his family still live in the community.

Stauch initially reported Gannon as a runaway in January of 2020, but police eventually upgraded the case to that of a missing and endangered child. Months later, Gannon’s body was discovered in a suitcase, tucked under a bridge in Florida.

Letecia Stauch was later arrested in Myrtle Beach and faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

She earlier underwent two separate mental health evaluations and was found mentally fit to stand trial both times.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.