Memorial Day Traffic 2022: One-way on Ocean Blvd., but no loop to Hwy 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The loop that routed traffic to Highway 31 will not be used for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach again this year.

The city previously implemented a one-way traffic loop forcing all traffic on Ocean Boulevard to run southbound, with northbound lanes reserved for emergency vehicles.

The traffic loop was at the center of a lawsuit that was filed by the NAACP in February 2018, where the group accused the city and the police department of implementing policies that discriminate against the mostly African American attendees that come to Myrtle Beach for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest. The city said the bike loop was put in place to create a safer environment.

“The loop wasn’t in the plan last year, either, and wasn’t used for two years before that, when it was still in the plan,” said Mark Kruea, the public information director for Myrtle Beach. “The decision not to include it in the 2022 plan is not related to any legal action.”

Kruea said one-way traffic will be used on Ocean Boulevard to facilitate prompt response for emergency vehicles.

The 23-mile loop was first put in place in 2015 to prevent gridlock and make way for first responders as thousands of tourists and bikers filled the city.

