Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter

Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - Authorities in New York are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a young girl who was walking home with her family Thursday evening.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said a 12-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest that night.

The Binghamton School District later identified the girl as sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer, as reported by WBNG.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Supt. Tonia Thompson. “She will be fondly remembered by her peers, as well as our faculty and staff.”

As of Friday afternoon, Mayor Kraham said there were no suspects in custody for the shooting, but there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said Thursday’s incident happened in a quiet neighborhood in terms of police activity. He urged anyone with further information to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7090.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing
VIDEO: Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing