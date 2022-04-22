Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing

Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.(w-ings/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It is now illegal to declaw cats in the state of Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan signed the bill into law Thursday.

While several cities around the U.S. have a declaw ban in place, Maryland is only the second state to ban the procedure. New York became the first in 2019.

The law prohibits any veterinary practitioners from performing declawing procedures on a cat unless the procedure is “necessary for a therapeutic purpose.”

The bill states that anyone who violates the law is subject of a fine up to $1,000.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is an inhumane practice that involves the amputation of the last bone of each toe, which would be equivalent to removing a human’s fingers at the last knuckle.

“Too often, people think that declawing is a simple surgery that removes a cat’s nails—the equivalent of having your fingernails trimmed. Sadly, this is far from the truth,” the Humane Society’s website reads. “It is an unnecessary surgery that provides no medical benefit to the cat. Educated pet parents can easily train their cats to use their claws in a manner that allows everyone in the household to live together happily.”

The new law in Maryland takes effect Oct. 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
2 men admit to pepper-spraying officers at US Capitol riot