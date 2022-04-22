Submit a Tip
Man breaks into home through cat door and takes shower, washes clothes

A woman in Houston was out of town on Easter when her Nest video showed a man crawling his way into her house. (Source: KHOU, NEST CAMERA, CNN)
By Janelle Bludau
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) – A woman in Houston was out of town on Easter when her Nest video showed a man crawling his way into her house.

The resident said the burglar broke through a fence, went into a cat enclosure and pushed through the cat flap.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said it’s not the first time her home has been broken into, but it was the creepiest.

“I think he was in my house for about three hours,” she said.

The resident said she could tell the man had been in her bathroom and had used her shower because everything was wet.

Snippets of the surveillance video show him walking around in the woman’s towel.

The woman said she could tell the man also washed his clothes because the settings had been changed on her washer and dryer.

“He had eaten ramen noodles. And he had eaten fried chicken nuggets out of my freezer, and he cooked it in my microwave,” she said.

Video also shows him walking around with a screwdriver where he tried to take an anti-theft cable off her TV but was unsuccessful.

Then, the man left through the front door, taking her Fitbit, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste with him.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

