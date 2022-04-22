Submit a Tip
Lake City receives micro-grant from Duke Energy for Dew Park

The playground, open since 2001, has been deteriorating and has rusting areas, missing swing...
The playground, open since 2001, has been deteriorating and has rusting areas, missing swing sets and other issues.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The City of Lake City accepted a $5,000 check from the Duke Energy Foundation Wednesday afternoon as one of many the foundation is awarding across the state in recognition of Earth Day 2022.

Mindy Taylor, district manager for government and community relations at Duke Energy, presented the check to city representatives at Dew Park on Wednesday, April 20. The funds will be used toward adding a swing set to the playground area and beautifying the park with additional shrubs and plants.

The addition of a swing set will be a welcome addition to Dew Park, located at 314 Fairview Street, which already boasts brightly colored playground equipment installed in September 2021 and a basketball court.

For more details about Lake City parks, visit LakeCitySC.org.

