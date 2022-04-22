Horry-Georgetown Technical College reveals renovations at Grand Strand campus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College held a dedication Friday, revealing some new features at its Grand Strand campus.

Work began in August 2020 to renovate two buildings, including the former gym and as well as the building that houses the HGTC Foundation, library and paralegal studies courtroom.

The overall budget was approximately $8.4 million in building and infrastructure enhancements. Officials said the goal of the project was to enhance the overall appearance to match recent newer buildings across campus.

“It is truly the community’s college,” said HGTC President Marilyn Murphy Fore. “We wanted this campus to be beautiful, comfortable, and the environment that would be attractive to everyone. So it felt good to me to of course, after four years of working on it.”

The Grand Strand campus, located on Hemlock Avenue in Myrtle Beach, is now the largest of the school’s three campuses.

School leaders and the development authority previously saw the need for the Grand Strand campus to help cut down on long commutes to other campuses.

During the ceremony, leaders reflected on what the campus has produced.

“Both of my children graduated from here,” said Dr. Tim Hardy, President of the South Carolina Technical College System. “My daughter went from waiting tables to being a nurse practitioner. My son went from waiting tables to being a chef. ”

Other leaders say it’s fulfilling to see the impact HGTC has left on the students.

“When you see people actually get an education that improves their lives, opportunities are open to them,” said Vincent Myers, a Workforce Development Manager at HGTC. “They are contributed to the success of the college, but really it’s the success of them being at the college”.

The college has planned to extend further renovations to the former gym building, known as building 100.

A re-dedication will take place next year to focus on growing the nursing and healthcare programs.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.